HARTFORD — Vernon Cecil “Junior” Hohimer Jr., 69, of Hartford, died Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Junior was born April 12, 1951, in Hartford to the late Essie Allen and Vernon Cecil Hohimer Sr. Vernon was retired from Peabody Coal Co., where he worked his entire adult life as an electrician.
Junior was a tinkerer. There wasn’t a contraption, lawn mower or gadget he couldn’t fix or know how to take a part just to put back together. Recently, he bought a lawn mower and had to replace the factory tires for chrome. Friends and family always knew they could count on Junior to help them. You could be confident in seeing him riding his Harley around, drinking coffee late at night, going to Taco Bell with Blackie, his dog, in tow and keeping up with a pristine garden. Vernon was good at most anything.
A lover of guns and shooting, his neighbors and family would often hear the pop of a round with the response, “It’s just Junior.” You felt safe with him. Vernon was a protector and giver of his time and talents, never charging for his services. He loved America and Breyer’s vanilla bean ice cream but would settle for plain vanilla. He was one to play pranks, recently pulling one over on his sister-in-law with a “winning” lottery ticket. When you needed him, Junior was going to be there without question or reservation. Whether it was a ride somewhere or a Burger King cheeseburger, Vernon made certain to show those he loved care and compassion.
Vernon is survived by two children, Shelly Hohimer and her fiancée, Kenny Wright, and Brian Hohimer; three grandchildren, Chelsie (Austin) Phillips, Makenzie Coppage and Micah (Damien) Vincent; two great-grandchildren, Emily Paige and Lillith Hope; three sisters, Melinda (Tom) Daily, Patricia Everetts and Cathy (Terry) Carroll; and two brothers, Terry (Wendy) Hohimer and Jimmy Hohimer; and Jamie Coppage, who was like a son.
Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday in the chapel of Miller Schapmire Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to United Mine Workers of America, 18354 Quantico Gateway Drive, Suite 200, Triangle, VA 22172. Envelopes will be made available at the funeral home.
All who wish to honor Junior at the visitation and funeral are required to wear a mask while inside the funeral home for the safety of all those in attendance.
