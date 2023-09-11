“Whoever would be great among you must be your servant.”
On May 15, 1940, Vernon Cunningham was born in a small northern Alabama town and would over the next 83 years live out his life as a servant to others. Our world lost that servant on Sept. 10, 2023, when Vernon could no longer punch back in his fist-fight battle with cancer. Cancer took his life, but not his legacy.
Born the youngest of six children, Vernon learned early on the value of hard work and in 1961 joined the Army National Guard and served our country during the Berlin Crisis. He later moved to Chicago to find employment and met his future wife, Bobbie (Gilbreath), who, ironically, had grown up just “over the mountain” from Vernon in Alabama.
Upon leaving the armed forces, Vernon, Bobbie, and their daughter, Lisa, moved to Owensboro where they added Paul and later John Michael to their family.
Vernon possessed a strong work ethic. Early in his career he worked in construction before his employment with Kentucky Electronics and later National Aluminum. For most of his career Vernon operated heavy equipment in coal mines for Solar Sources and then Triad Mining where he retired in June 2006.
A long-time member and deacon of Bellevue Baptist Church, Vernon especially loved his life group class and the special bond with his friends Ronnie and Greg. He loved UK and Kentucky Wesleyan basketball, Alabama football and the Chicago Bears.
Vernon was preceded in death by his beloved son, John Michael Cunningham; parents TC and Susie Mae Cunningham; sisters Joy Albee and Jo Ann Gunnin; brothers Wayne Cunningham and Carey Cunningham. He is survived by Bobbie, his wife of 62 years; his daughter, Lisa (Steve) McFarland; and his son Paul (Donna) Cunningham of Owensboro; daughter-in-law, Tina Cunningham of Addison, Alabama; grandchildren, Justin (Lori) McFarland, Heather (James) Morris, Drew (Kaitlyn) Cunningham, Luke (Ally Evans) Cunningham of Owensboro, Lexie Cunningham (Brannon Powell) of Cullman, Alabama and Lauryn Cunningham of Addison, Alabama. Vernon leaves behind six precious great-grandchildren Conner Jack, Thomas Lea, and Knox James Morris; Elsie Grace and Deacon Lea McFarland and Claire Drew Cunningham all of Owensboro; and a brother Herbert (Bibby) Cunningham of Oxford, Alabama; and many nieces and nephews.
Those who knew Vernon will remember him on his tractor caring for someone’s yard or field and often with one of his great-grandchildren in his lap.
And now we rest in the thought that God has prepared a place for “Papaw” Vernon to reside for eternity. But he has found his work and service is not finished for he will now be caring for the green pastures of Heaven where God will make us lie down and restore our souls.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, at James H Davis Funeral Home & Crematory with burial to follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Sorgho. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations of Hospice & Palliative Care of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
