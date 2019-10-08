Vernon L. Frashure, 89, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at Baptist Health Madisonville. He was born Aug. 25, 1930, in McLean County to the late Floyd and Nola Gilmore Frashure. Vernon was retired after serving 22 years in the Army National Guard where he was an Army veteran of the Korean conflict and Cuban Missile Crisis. He then was employed and retired from Cintas Corporation. Vernon also attended Nickel Ridge Church for many years.
He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Emma Frances Smith Frashure in 2002; sisters Viola Arnold and Mary Frances Kassinger; and brothers Homer, Monroe (Jack), and Elbert Frashure.
Vernon is survived by his wife of 15 years, Jeanette Frashure; sons Frankie Lee Frashure and Billy Wayne Frashure; daughters Faye Varble, Debra Ann Shaver and Margaret Ann Bishop; stepdaughter Mona Bowley; stepson Mack Utley; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister Wanda Wells; brother Ray Frashure; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service for Vernon Frashure will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory with Pastor Cletus Sinnett officiating. Visitation will be from 3 until 7 p.m. Wednesday and from noon till time of service on Thursday. Burial will be in Nickel Ridge Cemetery with full military honors.
