ROWLETT, Texas — Vernon Leon Sutherland was born Sept. 12, 1965, in Owensboro. He transitioned to eternity Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Rowlett, Texas. After giving his life to Christ, he remained faithful until his transition. Affectionately named “Lil Baby” by his late grandmother, Berna Johnson, Vernon graduated from Owensboro Senior High School in 1983. He later enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1988 and served until he retired in 2005. After retirement, Vernon worked as a general manager for U-Haul. Among his many hobbies, Vernon loved playing basketball, golfing, running, listening to old school music, playing spades and dominoes and most of all spending time with his family.
Vernon was preceded in death by his father, Joe Billy Tutt, and his uncle, Tim Johnson.
Those left to cherish precious memories include his loving wife of 27 years, Alejandra (Trenna) Sutherland; children Joseph Sutherland, Treyvon Sutherland, Essence Sutherland and Trenton Sutherland; grandchildren Joseph Sutherland II, Treyvon Sutherland II, Heaven Sutherland and Leia Sutherland, who is expected to arrive soon; his mother, Diane Tutt; brothers Robert (Pam) Sutherland, Andre (Onistha) Tutt and Joseph (Kristen) Tutt; aunts Johnnie Mae Hinton, Alice Johnson and Vanessa (Tim) Edgerson; uncles William Curtis (Vivian) Johnson Rudolph Johnson Jr. and Scott Johnson; mother-in-law Velma Fisher; brother-in-law Swat Jackson; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Celebration of life services will be 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, at Highland Oaks Church of Christ in Dallas, Texas. Celebratory viewing will be from 3 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, at the church. Interment will be Monday, Dec. 6, at the DFW National Cemetery in Dallas, Texas.
Commented