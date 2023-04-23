Vernon Lewis Chappell IV was born at 4:02 a.m. and died on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
He was preceded in death by great-grandparents, Patricia and Kenneth Horn, Shirley Horn, David and Barbara Phillips and W.R. Wagner; and an aunt, Olivia Odom.
He is survived by his mother, Abbey Phillips; father, Vernon “Trey” Chappell III; brother, Decland Phillips; sister, Harper Chappell; grandmothers, Jenny Horn-Chappell, of Owensboro and Teresa Wagner-Sherman, of Chicago; grandfathers, Vernon “Chuck” Chappell II and Brian Phillips, both of Owensboro; great-grandmothers, Marilyn Chappell, of Cincinnati and Bettie Wagner, of Owensboro; great-grandfather, Vernon Chappell and his wife, Beverly, of Cleveland, OH; aunts, Whitney Odom, Alexandria Chappell, Mallory Leucht and Samantha Phillips, all of Owensboro and Tiara Wormley, of Phenix City, AL; uncle, Beau Chappell of Evansville; and several cousins, and great-aunts and uncles.
Funeral services are private. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery. James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
