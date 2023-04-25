Vernon Lewis Chappell, IV was born at 4:02 a.m. and died Sunday, April 16, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Patricia and Kenneth Horn, Shirley Horn, David and Barbara Phillips and W.R. Wagner; and an aunt, Olivia Odom.
He is survived by his mother, Abbey Phillips; father, Vernon “Trey” Chappell, III; brother, Decland Phillips; sister, Harper Chappell; grandmothers, Jenny Horn-Chappell of Owensboro and Teresa Wagner-Sherman of Chicago, Illinois; grandfathers, Vernon “Chuck” Chappell, II and Brian Phillips, both of Owensboro; great-grandmothers, Marilyn Chappell of Cincinnati, Ohio and Bettie Wagner of Owensboro; great-grandfather, Vernon Chappell and his wife, Beverly, of Cleveland, Ohio; aunts, Whitney Odom, Alexandria Chappell, Mallory Leucht, and Samantha Phillips, all of Owensboro and Tiara Wormley of Phenix City, Alabama; uncle, Beau Chappell of Evansville, Indiana; several cousins; and many great-aunts and uncles.
The funeral arrangements will be private with a burial in Resurrection Cemetery.
James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
