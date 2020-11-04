CENTRAL CITY — Veronica Joan Mitchell, 71, of Central City, died Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She retired from McDonald’s and was a member of Mt. Zion Presbyterian Church.
Survivors include her mother, Inez Burden; husband Danny Mitchell; daughter Jeni Jenkins and Kimberly Mitchell; and brothers and sisters Phil Burden, Lannie Lear, Debbie Shrehl and Tony Burden.
Graveside service: 11 a.m. Thursday at Mt. Zion Cemetery with a burial to follow.
Expressions of sympathy: Mt. Zion Cemetery Fund, c/o Roger Mitchell, 198 St. Rt. 604, Central City, KY 42330.
Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
