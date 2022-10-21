Veronica M. Mattingly, 49, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, October 13, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born March 21, 1973, in Owensboro, to James Sr. and Vicki Mattingly. Veronica was artistic, confident, and could light up a room. She was full of life and truly brought out the best in others.
Veronica was preceded in death by her mother, Vicki Sandefur Mattingly.
She is survived by her children, Nick Mattingly, Chris Mattingly, and Angelea Mattingly; her father, James Mattingly Sr. (Kathleen); her brother, James Mattingly Jr. (Billie Jo); her niece, Seraine Mattingly; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Services are private. Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Veronica Mattingly may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
Commented