HARDINSBURG — Veronica Mae Vogel, 73, of Hardinsburg, died Friday, November 25, 2022, at Brickyard Healthcare in Tell City, Indiana. She was a retired claims processor with the Minnesota Department of Unemployment.
Survivors: son, Jamison Vogel; daughter, Rhonda Kleinke; brother, William Studer; and sister, Marlene Looyen.
Service: Noon Monday, November 28, 2022, at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home, with cremation to follow. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
