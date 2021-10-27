Veronique Annie Grantham Schlomer, 68, passed away at her home on October 25, 2021. Veronique was born on September 29, 1953 in Paris, France to the late Fred and Jeanine Grantham.
She is survived by her husband who she has always referred to as her soulmate, Michael Schlomer; her daughter, Michelle (Brent) Gaddis, of Owensboro; her son, Chad Schlomer, of Owensboro; her stepdaughter Tracie Skaggs, of Owensboro; her sister-in-law, Pam Coffey, of Owensboro; and her nephew, Matt McNally, of Owensboro.
She had six grandchildren with whom she was known as “Gaga” — Hunter and Brielle Gaddis, Brayden and Easton Schlomer, Katie and Zach Skaggs.
She is also survived by her dog, Jacob Marley, who she thought of just like one of her children.
Over the years, she has enjoyed playing pool, archery, fishing, bingo, and watching UK Basketball with her husband. She worked for many years at Mercy Hospital and Owensboro Mercy Health System where she loved to spoil her patients.
Veronique loved taking care of people especially her husband of 43 years and her two youngest grandchildren, Brayden and Easton Schlomer.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Owensboro Humane Society, 3101 W. 2nd St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Schlomer. Share your messages of condolence with the family of Veronique Schlomer and sign her virtual guestbook by going to www.haleymcginnis.com.
Commented