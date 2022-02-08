Veta Carolyn Coon, 87, of Owensboro, passed away on Friday, February 4, 2022, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born December 18, 1934, in Rochester, to the late Blane and Amy Pendley Drake. Veta was a member of Owensboro Christian Church. She loved to travel and enjoyed the fall season and the changing leaves. Veta liked butterflies, taking care of her tomato garden, and Elvis.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Carolyn Shawna McDaniel; and nine siblings, Cliff, Presley, Scott, Morris, Bervie, Chester, Regene, Abby, and Irene.
She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Terral Coon; two sons, Ron Roark and Jack Roark (Donna); six grandchildren, Jack Roark Jr., Jenna McKinney (Jason), Summer Wilson (Steven), Ashton Roark, Tyler Dukate (Courtney), and Tristan McDaniel; 12 great-grandchildren, Hayden, Asher, Kody, Kage, Jude, Nolie, George, Henry, Bentley, Peyton, Deekan, and Gabriel; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation is from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday and after 9 a.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented