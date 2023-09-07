Vetta Jean Lamb, 81, of Owensboro, died Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, in the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky.
Mrs. Lamb was a homemaker and attended the Pentecostal church.
Survivors: children, Mary Lou Flatt, Joe David Flatt, Joe Mack Flatt, Jr., Jimmy Joe Flatt, and Alton Douglas Nall; sister and brother-in-law, and primary caregivers, Ellamae and Michael Taucher; brother, Fred Long; and sister, Hazel Walker.
Funeral arrangements will be private with care entrusted to Cardinal Cremation Society.
Commented