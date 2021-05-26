Vicie M. Faith, 92, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, May 22, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born Jan. 7, 1929, in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, to the late Houston and Annie Summar. Vicie was a member of Masonville United Methodist Church and retired as an Avon district manager. She was also a member of the Christian Womens Club, American Business Women’s Association, various church clubs and Masonville Homemakers.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Truman Faith, in 1995; daughter-in-law Brenda Faith; siblings Mabel Summar, Kenneth Summar and Bobby Summar.
Survivors include her son, Allen Dale Faith (Pat); daughter Shilah Faith; two grandchildren, Allen Faith (Shannon) and Lisa Charles (J.D.); five great-grandchildren, Michael, Michelle, Elizabeth, Ryson and Eli; sister Sue Young (Earl); brother Douglas Summar; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday at the chapel of James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Entombment will follow in Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Masonville United Methodist Church, 2810 Old Masonville Loop, Utica, KY 42376.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
