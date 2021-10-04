CENTRAL CITY — Vicki Lynn Creager, 69, of Central City, died on October 2, 2021 at 4:07 p.m. at Greenview Regional Hospital in Bowling Green. She was born on October 7, 1951 in Muhlenberg County. She was an office secretary with the Muhlenberg County Schools system and a member of First United Methodist in Central City.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Nace Creager; brother, Johnny Villines; and parents, Tommy Villines and Betty Depoyster Villines.
She was survived by her son, Nace Creager Jr., of Central City; daughter, Shelly Beth Davis, of Bowling Green; grand-daughter, Gracie Davis, of Bowling Green; sister, Shelly Bevier; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday October 4, 2021 at Rose Hill Cemetery in Central City, with the Rev. Mike Neal officiating and burial to follow.
Online Condolences may be made at www.tucker
Commented