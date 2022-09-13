Vicki Lynn List, 56, of Pettit passed away peacefully at home Monday, September 12, 2022. She was born January 15, 1966, to Jackie Henry and the late Richard Allen Henry. Vicki was a homemaker and loved her dog, Tex. She graduated from Apollo High School in 1984.
She is survived by Kirt List; her sons, Allen List (Samantha) and Christian List; grandkids, Lilyan and James List; mother, Jackie Henry; a brother, Scott Henry; sisters, Tina Clouse (Tim) and Tracy Howard; a special niece, Brianna Howard; five special nephews, Chris Clouse, Corey Clouse, Chase Clouse (Katie), Cole Lyons and Aaron Howard; and the love of her life, Tex, her dog.
Funeral service will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, September 15, 2022, in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation is from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
