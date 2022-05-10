LEWISPORT — Vicki Lynn Spragues, 56, of Lewisport, died Thursday, May 5, 2022, at 4:27 a.m. at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She attended Second Baptist Church.
Survivors: children, Kristen (Shawn) Rudd, Johnathan (Michelle) Gray, and Cody (Amanda) Gray; sisters, Debbie Lemaster and Lisa Hayward; and brother, Wayne Spragues.
Graveside service: 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at Evergreen Cemetery in Greenville. The burial will follow.
Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
