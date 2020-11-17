DANVILLE — Vicki Vincent Sparks, 70, of Danville, died Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at her residence. She was born Dec. 10, 1949, in Owensboro. Mrs. Sparks worked at Charleston Health Care for 28 years. She was involved in so many tasks and responsibilities that had both a direct and indirect impact on the residents of the facility. No task was too small and included developing menus for holidays, Mother’s Day tea, Father’s Day super snacks, National Nursing Home Week, gardening and general grounds upkeep.
Mrs. Sparks was very involved in her church community and was a member of First Baptist Church of Danville. She devoted 35 years helping in VBS, nursery, choir and the kitchen committee. Most recently, she distributed over 500 Gideon Bibles to cancer patients at the hospital. She was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother to her family and was lovingly referred to as “Gram.” She enjoyed cooking, entertaining, gardening and always had a smile and a passion for life.
Mrs. Sparks is preceded in death by her father, Clayton Tate; and her mother, Helen Louise Vincent.
She is survived by her husband, Marlin Sparks of Danville; son Troy (Amy) Sparks of Danville; daughter Jill Sparks of Danville; grandchildren Cody (Krysten) Lunsford, Hannah Brown and Bailey Kate Sparks; several nieces and nephews; and brother and sister-in-law Greg and Ann Sparks of Greenville.
Services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City with Dr. J. Timothy Mathis officiating. Burial will be in Fairmount Cemetery in Central City. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Family and friends who are attending the visitation or funeral service are asked to
wear a face mask for the safety of all those in attendance, in accordance with the governor’s mandate. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity will be limited in accordance with state guidelines.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made to the Gideons International. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
