BELTON — Vickie Chyree Martin, 60, of Belton, died Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, at 1:50 p.m. at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Mrs. Martin was born Oct. 17, 1960, in Muhlenberg County. She was a homemaker and member of Union Chapel Church. She was preceded in death by her father, Kyle Latham.
She is survived by her husband, Dennis Martin; son, Jason (Andrea) Martin, of Louisville; daughters, Jackie (Brian) Hollis, of Greenville and Darnelle (Mike) Flener, of Drakesboro; grandchildren, Drew (Storm) Bratcher, Will Jones, Charlie, Magdalene Joyce, and Kylie Tea Hollis, Sebastian Martin, and Kerry Ann Fulkerson; mother, Margie Latham, of Dunmor; brother, Ricky (Jeanette) Latham, of Dunmor; and sisters, Lynn (Wayne) Joines, of Belton, and Shelia (Gerald) Heltsley, of Beech Creek.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at Tucker Beechmont Funeral Home, with Bro. Robert Lindsay officiating. Burial in Union Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be after 5 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Family and friends are asked to wear a face covering, in accordance with the governor’s mandate. Capacity will be limited to comply with current state guidelines.
