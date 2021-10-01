HORSE BRANCH — Vickie Dean Frank, 71, of Horse Branch, passed away at her home Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, surrounded by her family. She was born March 14, 1950, the daughter of Charles Griffin Miller Sr. and Dorothy Emma Jean Simpson Harl. Vickie graduated from Daviess County High School and volunteered at Health Now in Richmond, utilizing her nursing skills to help others. She was a loving mother and grandmother. She was at every event for her daughters and grandkids. She also loved traveling, camping, fishing, gardening and canning for her family.
A special thanks to Hosparus of Central Kentucky and Hospice of Northwest Ohio for their care and compassion for Mrs. Frank.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Frank.
She is survived by her daughters, Tekoah Eubank (Michael) and Candice Reuss; her grandchildren, Blake, Bella and Bailey Eubank and Austin, Jenna, and Konrad Reuss; two sisters, Barbara Kee and Marquetta Miller; three brothers, Charles G. Miller Jr., David Miller and Charles Miller; and her companion, Kevin Phelps.
Services will be 2 p.m. Sunday at the Caneyville Memorial Chapel. She will be laid to rest in the Garfield Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time on Sunday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Hopewell Building Fund.
Caneyville Memorial Chapel is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Frank.
