CANEYVILLE — Vickie Ellen Snell Martin, 67, of Caneyville, passed away Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, at her residence. She was born Nov. 16, 1953, in Hartford, the daughter of Lawrence K. and Anna Mary Morris Snell. She was a devoted nurse for Hardin Memorial Health until her retirement and was also a loving mother.
She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings.
She is survived by her son, Bo Martin; her sister, Dale Winterman; her brothers, Harrell, Darrell and Jerry Snell; and her grandpuppy, Louie Martin.
At the request of Mrs. Martin, cremation was chosen in lieu of burial.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
