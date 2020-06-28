CENTRAL CITY — Vickie Karen Avery, 66, of Central City, died Friday, June 26, 2020, at her residence. She was born in Muhlenberg County on Feb. 12, 1954, and she was a caregiver and a member of Powderly Holiness Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Wilber and Virginia Shemwell; and sisters Shirley Strange, Joyce Cory, and June Perry.
Survivors include her husband, Donald Avery; sons Shane (Whitney) Avery and David (Krista) Avery; daughter Karen (Kenny) Zguro; grandchildren Johnna, Kaitlyn, Summer and Blaize Zguro, Katera, Faith, Lacey, Tyler, Braxton, Brayden, Kason, Parker and Ramsey Avery; great-grandchild Paisley Schultz; brothers Larry, Ronnie, Lonnie, Marty, Kevin and Keith Shemwell; and sisters Diane Joines, Debra Morris, Beverly Uzzle and Gayle Grogan.
Funeral services will be Monday at noon at Powderly Holiness Church in Powderly, with Bro. Larry Shemwell officiating. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery in Central City. Visitation will be Sunday at 5 p.m. at the church. Online condolences can be made at www.tuckerfuneral
In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity will be limited in accordance with state guidelines.
