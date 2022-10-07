Vickie Kopp Poteat, 64, of Philpot, passed away Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at her home. She was born November 23, 1957, in Evansville, Indiana to Daniel Kopp and Judith Whitehorn Padilla. Vickie loved her family, especially her grandkids. Her friends were very important to her, and she enjoyed making others laugh, even if that meant embarrassing the people she was with. She was a great cook and enjoyed her time in the kitchen, was an avid basket weaver, and dearly loved dogs. Vickie enjoyed spending time in her garden, and just being outside, especially in the spring and summer.
She was preceded in death by her father, Daniel Kopp.
Vickie is survived by her husband of 41 years, Steve Poteat; her sons, Michael Puckett (Angela) and Logan Poteat; a daughter, Lea Puckett; grandchildren, Ayden, Addy, and Maitlin Puckett, and Charlotte Tapp; and a sister, Lanie Compton.
A time of gathering for family and friends to celebrate Vickie will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Owensboro Animal Shelter or one’s local animal shelter of their choosing.
Memories and condolences for the family of Vickie Poteat may be left at www.glenncares.com.
