ROCKPORT, INDIANA — Vickie L. Walters, 67, of Rockport, Indiana passed away Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh, Indiana. Vickie was born in Evansville, Indiana Nov. 21, 1955, to the late Audry W. and Anna Lee (Howland) Young. She was a beautician for many years. Most recently, she managed Sally’s Beauty Supply in Owensboro. She was a member of the United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, Vickie was preceded in death by her son, Bryan Jeffrey Walters, who passed away in 2014, and her brother, Gary Lee Young.
Vickie is survived by her aunts, Lula Mae Harmon and Betty Neal; her niece, Audra Beth Stewart; her nephew, Kyle Axton Young; her great-nephews, Collin and Connor Stewart; her sister-in-law, Nancy Young; and her best friend, Krista Carpenter.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, Indiana. Burial will follow in Sunset Hill Cemetery. Visitation is from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Friends unable to attend may send a condolence to the family at www.BoultinghouseFuneralHome.com.
