Vickie Lowe Belcher, 56, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, April 15, 2021. She was born in Owensboro on June 25, 1964, to Rethel and Theresa Bittel Lowe. She was a graduate of the OHS class of 1982, where she was a member of the cheerleading team and ran cross country. Vickie was a member of Precious Blood Catholic Church. Vickie had the heart of a servant and was always there to help in a moments notice. She worked as a paramedic for 30 years; she was the first director of the McLean County Fiscal Court EMS. She was a CPR instructor and helped to certify over 1,000 people. She also worked for Welborn Life Flight as a flight paramedic. Vickie currently worked for Cravens Elementary School as a school health tech; she took care of the children there as if they were her own. She wanted to make sure everyone knew they were special.
Woman of all trades, caring and selfless are just a few words to describe Vickie and who she was. Her true enjoyment came from taking care of her family. She loved spending time with them by making their favorite cinnamon rolls and going on day trips with her daughters; she was the rock of the family. She also enjoyed traveling to the farm, spending time at the beach and planting flowers in her garden. Her catchphrase was “love you most.”
She is preceded in death by her dear Aunt Mildred Bittel and her Uncle Richard Bittel; along with several other aunts and uncles.
Vickie is survived by her husband, Chris Belcher; daughters Allie Belcher and Katie Belcher; fur babies Jasper, Atticus and Molly; her siblings, Stacey (Bill) Tirrill, Scott (Christina) Lowe and Jason (Bethe) Lowe; along with several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Precious Blood Catholic Church. Visitation will begin 10 a.m. until the time of service Tuesday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can take in donation to KODA — Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates, 10160 Linn Station Road, Louisville, KY 40223, online at secure2.convio.net/tfl/site/Donation2;jsessionid=00000000.app20023b?df_id=1540&mfc_pref=T&1540.donation=form1&NONCE_TOKEN=A4A7E3820ECEC73518B7A624EEF7D9F8 or continue the passion Vickie had by serving others and go to a local blood bank to make a donation.
All who wish to honor Vickie at the visitation and service are required to wear a mask while inside the church for the safety of all those in attendance.
