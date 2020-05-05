Vickie Lynn Simmons, 65, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020, at her home after a long battle with lung cancer. She was born Nov. 28, 1954, in Owensboro, to the late Miles and Madgie Kirkendoll Simmons. Vickie started work as a nurse’s assistant before retiring from working as a switchboard operator for 40-plus years at the hospital here in Owensboro. She had made many close friends there that she stayed in touch with after retirement. Vickie was a tomboy, she enjoyed playing softball and riding motorcycles for many years. She was always known to
be a jokester and loved to laugh and cut up with everyone. Vickie’s greatest passion though was her family and spending quality time with them.
Vickie is survived by a brother, Ken (Darlene) Simmons; sister, Karen (Paul) Camp; several nieces and nephews, Jordan (Kim) Camp, Landon (Krista) Camp, Taylor Camp, Kandie (Chris) McDaniel, Leslie Simmons, Julie (Jeff) Smith, Kerry (Phillip) Heare and Jill Lines; a special lifelong friend, Duke Elliott; a close neighbor friend, Janice; great-nieces and -nephews; and great-great-nieces and -nephews.
Friends will have the opportunity to show support at a drive through visitation Wednesday, May 6 2020, from 4 until 6 p.m. at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. (Please remain in your vehicles during this event.)
In compliance with health and public safety directives, Mrs. Simmons funeral arrangements at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory will be private.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Bridgepointe Baptist Church.
Memories and condolences for the family of Vickie Simmons may be left at www.glenncares.com
