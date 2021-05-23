Vickie Lynn Thurman, 67, of Owensboro, moved to her heavenly home Friday, May 21, 2021. She was born Aug. 13, 1953, in Indianapolis to the late Otis and Anita Gray. Vickie was gifted in creating treasures for people’s homes. She designed baskets, flower arrangements, wreaths, bows, needlepoint wall hangings and pillows. She had a knack for making anything she touched beautiful. Vickie’s creations were sold by several local vendors, and she once owned a craft store in Cloverport.
Vickie is survived by her son, Todd (Lori) Thurman of Owensboro; daughter Jessica (Andy) Ayers of McCordsville, Indiana; her sisters, Sandy (Dennis) Fulkerson of Indianapolis and Pam Braun of Noblesville, Indiana; her brother, Jim (Debbie) Gray of Eau Claire, Michigan; several nieces and nephews; as well as her best friend, her devoted chihuahua, Nikki.
Her pride and joy were her four grandchildren, Max Thurman, Gracie Thurman, Riley Ayers and Tyler Ayers. According to them, she was the best MawMaw. Her home was filled with their pictures and artwork.
Vickie’s celebration of life will be held at a later date. Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arraignments.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in her name to Sparky Animal Rescue, 806 E. 18th St., Owensboro, KY 42303 (www.sparkyrescue.com).
Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
