Vickie Lynn Ward, 63, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born Dec. 10, 1956, in Owensboro to the late Bennie Robinson Boone and Carolyn Beatrice Baird Boone. She was an honorary Kentucky Colonel. Vickie enjoyed spending time with family and friends and watching movies and wrestling.
She is survived by her children, Katrina Nesmith (Jeff), Misty Striegel (Shawn) and Laura Hoover (Zach); six grandchildren, Jessie, Jacob, Delta, Landon, Summer and Dawson; four great-grandchildren, Bailey, Beau, Kingston and Kaylyn; siblings J.B. Boone, Gary Boone (Kellie), Susan King (Alan), Carla Collins (Scott) and Shannon Schueler (John); several nieces and nephews; and many friends.
Funeral services will be at noon on Saturday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation is from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday at the funeral home. Private burial in Rosehill Cemetery. The number of those attending the visitation or funeral shall be within current health and safety directives.
Vickie’s funeral service will be available for viewing at noon Saturday on www.davisfuneralhome.com.
The family would like to thank Vickie’s caregivers and staff at Home Instead Senior Care for their wonderful care.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Messages of condolence may be made at www.davis
