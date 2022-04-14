Vickie Smith Parker, 66, of Owensboro, formerly of Nashville, Tennessee, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on April 13, 2022, at the Heartford House in Owensboro, with her family by her side. Vickie was born on December 9, 1955, in Owensboro, a daughter of the late Sherman and Laura Temple Smith. She was a member of Central Baptist Church. She was a housewife, who spent her days caring for her many beloved Chihuahuas.
Vickie was preceded in death by her husband, Ernie Parker; siblings, Bill Smith, Ed Smith, Ronnie Smith, Betty Jean Embry, Catherine Gray, Frances Fulkerson, Decie Swink, Carolyn Beavin, and Janice Jackson.
Vickie is survived by her sister, Judy Nugent of Lewisport; sister, Peggy Kocken of Owensboro; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Lewisport Chapel with burial following in Serenity Hills, Hawesville. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Flowers are appreciated but if you would like to donate to the Humane Society in memory of Vickie Smith Parker that would be appreciated also.
