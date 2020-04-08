Vicky Allen Patton-Hall, 55, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020. She was born Jan. 5, 1965, in Owensboro to the late Herbert Patton and Helen Dennison Morris. Vicky enjoyed spending time with family, especially her grandchildren and nieces and nephews. She loved music, and Bob Seger was her favorite musician. Vicky had the biggest heart you could find.
Vicky is survived by her life partner of 22 years, Jeffrey Hall; her children, Latisha (Michael Drake) Hall and Christopher (Tonya Nugent) Hall; her grandchildren, Alexia Hall, Kayden Skaggs and Zayden Mills; and her siblings, Kimberly Morris, Phillip Morris, Tina Patton, Robert Foreman, Harold Foreman, Dorothy Morris-Riley, Lynn Morris-Thompson, Brenda Morris-Robinson, Billy Morris and Shirley Morris-Carey.
Private services will be held at a later date.
Private services will be held at a later date.
