CENTRAL CITY — Vicky Ann Bratcher Brewer, 63, of Central City, died Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was a homemaker and member of Christ of Calvary General Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband, Jerry “Punkin” Brewer; children Kimberly Fulton, Wade Duncan and Tammy Evans; sisters Betty Jean Hardison and Carolyn Whitaker; and brothers Ricky “Cricket” Bratcher, Billy Bratcher, James Bratcher, Jerry Bratcher, Harold Bratcher, Tommy Bratcher and Bobby Bratcher.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, funeral arrangements are private for immediate family only, with private burial in Rose Hill Cemetery. Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneral
