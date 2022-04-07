Vicky Dale Graham, age 61, of Maceo passed away Monday at her residence. She was born May 21, 1960, in Florida, the daughter of the late Larry and Brenda Stanley Chinn. Vicky enjoyed reading and all of her animals.
Aside from her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Virgil Chinn; sister, Linda Skaggs and two half-sisters.
She is survived by her husband, Mikeal Graham; three children, Christina Eades, Stefannie Treadway and Meshia Graham; six grandchildren, one great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, April 8, 2022, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Graham.
