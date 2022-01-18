Victor C. Morton, 62, of Owensboro, passed away January 13, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born February 3, 1959, in Owensboro, to the late Robert B. and Wilma “Marjorie” Morton. Victor was a U.S. Army veteran and served as an expert rifleman and sharpshooter. He was an avid UofL basketball fan.
Along with his parents, Victor was preceded in death by his son, Kayshawn Morton; and his brothers, Robert H. Morton and Marvin Morton.
He is survived by his daughters, Amanda (Martin) Brooks and Paesyn Gonzalez; his grandchildren, Elijah French, Josiah Brooks, and Sariyah Brooks; his sisters, Joan Morton and Marla Smith; his brother, Michael Morton; and several nieces and nephews.
Services are private. Care by Cardinal Cremation Society.
