WHITTIER, CALIFORNIA — Victor Emanuel “Vic” Anderson, Jr., 92, of Whittier, California, went home to be with the Lord Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at Whitten Heights Assisted Living in Whittier, California. He was born April 10, 1931, in Allen Park, Michigan to the late Victor E. Anderson, Sr. and Marian Anderson.
Vic was raised in Owensboro. He attended one year at Webb School in Bell Buckle, Tennessee before graduating from Owensboro Senior High School where he played football and participated in various other activities. After graduation, he attended Bowling Green Business School and married the love of his life, Peggy Love Mitchell, July 20, 1950. During this time, he joined the family business, V.E. Anderson Mfg. Co. He served as a deacon and taught Sunday school at First Baptist Church in Owensboro, where he and Peggy raised their children.
Vic loved God, his family, and traveling. He was able to visit around 90 countries. He was also a mason, a Rotarian, a member of the Naval Reserves, a life master in Bridge, a Kentucky Colonel, and a successful businessman.
In 1978, Vic and Peggy moved to California and he joined Alcan Aluminum Co. After his retirement, he purchased Advance Awning Co. and opened Golden Baked Ham Co. Vic and Peggy decided to stay in California.
Vic was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Bob and Jim Anderson; and his loving wife of 66 years, Peggy Love Mitchell.
Survivors include four children, Donna (Paul) Wampler of Wapella, Illinois, Victor Anderson, III of Azosa, California, Carol (Mark) Heppler of Calhoun, and Mitchell (Linda) Anderson of Fair Oaks Ranch, Texas; six grandchildren, Tori (Mark) Langellier, Karen Fischer, Ashley (Josh) Fallon, Justin (Nette) Wampler, Victor (Sandy) Anderson, IV, and Michael Anderson; nine great-grandchildren, Kaleb Peterson, Gage Langellier, Madi Fallon, Charli Fallon, Carsyn Langellier, Jake Fischer, Kannon Langellier, Kayla Anderson, and Victor Anderson, V; three brothers, Richard (Sally) Anderson of Owensboro and Norman and John Anderson, both of Florida; and aunt, Katherine (Forrest) Rice of Georgia.
The funeral service was held Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, at Rose Hill Cemetery in Whittier, California, officiated by Leo Parks and with memorials given by his family.
In lieu of monetary donations, the family requests letters and memory cards honoring their favorite Vic moments for them to share with each other. Letters and cards can be mailed to Donna Wampler, 14446 Burr Oak Road, Wapella, IL 61777 or to Carol Heppler, 1473 Leachman School House Road, Calhoun, KY 42327.
