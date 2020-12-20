MADISONVILLE — Victor John Simon Jr., 69, of Madisonville, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at Baptist Health Madisonville. He was born Jan. 7, 1951, in Owensboro to the late Victor John Simon Sr. and Sarah Magdeline Brick Simon. John was a member of the BPOE #738 Elks Lodge. He enjoyed toy trains and woodworking.
He is survived by his wife, Mariana Simon of Madisonville; one sister, Sarah Hines of Owensboro; two nephews; three great-nephews; two great-great-nephews; two nieces, two stepnieces; and one great-niece.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
