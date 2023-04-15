Victor P. Jones Jr., 73, of Owensboro, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at the Heartford House surrounded by his loving family. He was born Oct. 13, 1949, in Owensboro to the late Victor and Vera Kassinger Jones. Victor attended Fathers House and was a mechanic. He enjoyed spending time with his family, gardening, working in his shop and, most of all, witnessing to people about God.
Victor was preceded in death by his siblings, Larry, Jerry, Jimmy, Kenny, Alan, Bill, and Ruby.
Survivors include his wife of 47 years, Sue Jones; daughter, Samantha (Jaray) Threlkeld; son, Victor (Angela) Jones, III; grandchildren, Christian (Caitlan) Jones and Allie Threlkeld; brother, Dan (Geraldine) Jones; sister-in-law, Faith; and brothers-in-law, Timmy, Wade, and Coy.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, April 17, 2023, at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Lewisport Chapel, with the burial following in Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Owensboro. Victor’s family will be greeting friends from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family to help offset funeral costs.
