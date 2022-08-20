Victoria Ann (Nugent) Wilcheck, 82, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, August 18, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Vicki was born January 7, 1940, in Whitesville.
Vicki graduated from Nazareth College in 1959. She married the love of her life William “Bill” October 6, 1962, and they started their family. Vicki shared her musical talents by playing the organ in many venues including Immaculate Parrish. She started her long-term career as a medical transcriptionist in 1979 and retired in 2005. Vicki enjoyed spending time in her home-makers club, creating crafts, hosting family reunions, and site seeing. She was an avid UK and Golden State Warriors basketball fan.
Vicki was of the Catholic faith and stayed close to her savior when she was unable to attend church through constant prayer and Bible study. She was constantly lifting and guiding friends and family through her card ministry and always asked with life’s challenges, “what would Jesus do?” She lived her life by giving unconditional love to everyone she met.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Bernard Wilcheck who passed away August 7, 1979; her parents, Porter and Mary Jo (Aud) Nugent; her sister, Elizabeth (Betty) Gottman; and her brother, Michael Nugent (Shirley).
She is survived by her loving children, Gregory (Crystal) Wilcheck of Frankfort, Anne (Jeff) Schuessler of Evansville, Indiana, Julie (Gene) Sparks of Lanesville, Indiana, and Chris (Eileen) Wilcheck of Owensboro; her sister, Karen Weber; her brothers, Gerald (Connie) Nugent and Gene Nugent. Vicki has 15 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory, with Deacon Tim Nugent officiating. Burial to follow at Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of charitable donations made payable to the Alzheimer’s Association, 6100 Dutchmans Lane, Ste. 401, Louisville, KY 40205. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
