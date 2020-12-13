BOWLING GREEN — At 2:45 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, Victoria Ann Renshaw of Bowling Green, and formerly of Madisonville, was called to her eternal home. God’s plan for our beautiful mom was evident in how she encouraged and inspired others. Her joy and calling in life was silently giving meaningful opportunities to so many.
Our mom will live on through her soulmate of over 50 years, her husband, Danny L. Renshaw, as well as her three children, Deborah, Ryan and Tommy. Family was everything to her, and she always taught us to keep the ones you love close no matter what. Her passion later in life was evident in how she loved her seven grandchildren — McKenzie, Danny Lynn, Rush, Jagger, Mallory, Julianne and Reagan. Her legacy of love for family will carry on in each one of us, and we are grateful it will also continue in the many peoples’ lives she touched.
Mom thrived as a woman in the car business. She truly was a pioneer, paving the way for so many other young ladies — empowering them in a male dominated field. She was right by dad’s side every step of the way, helping to build Renshaw Automotive Group. She had such a special way of encouraging others to stand on their own two feet and get the job done.
Mom was born in Henderson and raised in Sacramento. She was the daughter of William S. Martin and Mary Frances (Payne) Martin. She was the middle child of five siblings from the Martin Family: Larry, Mike, Cheryl and John Steven. She was the glue that kept them all close through the years.
Mom and dad met at a dance in 1970. She was collecting tickets from a booth, and dad walked up and gave her his ticket and immediately knew there was a spark. He asked her to dance, and she politely declined. Needless to say, they ended up dancing that night, and they have been inseparable ever since. They were each other’s rock, and you never saw one without the other. They encouraged each other’s individuality, allowing them to be themselves in every situation and respected each other more because of it. Their love story was a fairy tale from the start and continued for a lifetime.
In addition to Danny, her husband for over 50 years, she leaves her children, Deborah Renshaw (Ronald S. Parker), Ryan Renshaw (Julie) and Thomas Renshaw (Jacquelyn); and seven grandchildren, McKenzie, Danny Lynn, Rush, Jagger, Mallory, Julianne and Reagan.
Mom was the sister of William L. (Shelby) Martin, George M. (Judy) Martin, Cheryl (John) Osborne and John S. (Stephanie) Martin; and sister-in-law of the late Sheila (Thomas) Oakley and Hilda (James) Morris. She will be greatly missed by many nieces, nephews and cousins as well.
We understand that this is not the normal presentation of an obituary, but these are not normal times, and our mom was far beyond ordinary. Thank you for taking the time to read about our incredible mom, Mimi, business-woman, confidant and friend. Those who were blessed to know her understand what an amazing woman she was.
Due to the many COVID-19 restrictions at this time, funeral services and a celebration of life for our beautiful mother will be held when the restrictions are lifted. Notifications will be sent out prior to that time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts are encouraged to The Vickie Renshaw Foundation by visiting www.vickieren
For further information, you can contact J. C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel at 270-843-3111.
