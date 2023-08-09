Victoria Hunn, 70, passed away Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at Greenview Regional Hospital in Bowling Green. She was born in Fort Sill, Oklahoma Dec. 10, 1952, to the late Charles Allen and Mary Jane England Barthlow. Victoria was a graduate of Western Kentucky University, earning her master’s degree, and she finished her career as the director of the independent living program at the Mary Kendall Home. She previously worked for Wendell Foster Center, Valley Institute of Psychiatry, and Western State Hospital. She was also a Kentucky Colonel. Victoria loved outdoor spaces, listening to country music, dancing at the Yellow Rose, and spending time with her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Hunn.
Victoria is survived by her sons, Sean Johnson (Jamie) and Kyle Johnson (Britney); grandchildren, Matthew Johnson, Kylee Johnson, Olivia Johnson, and Xavior Hall; brother, Geoffrey Barthlow (Debbie); sister, Rebecca Copeland (David); the children of her late husband, Ryan Hunn and Sarah Wood (Janssen); and two nieces, Mary Kaitlyn Davis and Leslie Barthlow.
A visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Messages and condolences for the family may be shared at www.glenncares.com.
Commented