Victoria A. "Vickie" Buford, 66, passed away Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital surrounded by family. She was born Jan. 21, 1953, in Owensboro to the late Roy and Oneida Young Lee. Her greatest and most treasured role in life was being a mom and grandma. She worked alongside her husband serving as office manager for L.A. Buford Inc. On any given day you could find her on a construction site in her yellow shirt and hard hat, showing who the true boss was.
Vickie was an avid supporter of Owensboro Catholic Schools and served as cheerleading coach, starting at Catherine Spalding Elementary School, Owensboro Catholic Middle School and then at Owensboro Catholic High School until 2008. She later became a big supporter of the Acettes when her daughters followed in her footsteps and began coaching. A member of Immaculate Catholic Church, she served on the finance committee, worked the church picnic for many years and served meals for the homeless. She was always selfless, giving to others. Vickie enjoyed reading, cooking, baking, traveling to the beach, spoiling her grandkids and over-the-top celebrations of every holiday and loved one's birthdays. Her family always joked that she never met a stranger. People were drawn to her everywhere she went.
She also was preceded in death by her brother, Roy Ellis Lee; and a special aunt, Geneva Parker.
Those who remain to honor her memory include her husband of 44 years, Thomas Buford; her daughters, Dana Westerfield (Terry), Laurie Castlen (Travis), Samantha Payne (Andrew) and Sarah Frey (Tyler), all of Owensboro; her grandchildren, Alec Phelps, Clint Westerfield, Caroline Castlen, Tucker Castlen, Embry Payne, Brooks Payne and Melody Frey; her sisters, Marcia Simmons, Rita Ellington, Dar Elrod, Carol Hill and Anita Cardwell; several nieces and nephews; her neighbors who have become family; her church family; and her special friends, the Matt and Nicole Grey family.
The service for Vickie Buford will be noon Friday at Immaculate Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday with prayers at 7 p.m. and from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Entombment will be in Resurrection Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Owensboro Catholic Schools Athletic Fund for cheerleading and the Acettes. Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Vickie Burford may be shared at www.glenncares.com.
Commented