HORSE BRANCH — Victoria “Vickie” Jean Ross Murphy, 67, of Horse Branch died Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Vickie was a homemaker and of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include husband Jeff Murphy; children Misty Corum and Andrew Murphy; and siblings Mitchell “Mickey” Ross, Myron Franklin Ross, Frances Shirlene Maddox, Rachel Laurette Byrd and Judith Pauline Smith.
In lieu of visitation, there will be a drive-through caravan in remembrance from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam.
Online condolences may be left for the family of Victoria “Vickie” Jean Ross Murphy by visiting her memorial tribute at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
