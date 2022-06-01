Victoria “Vicky” Cox Rhineburger, 65, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, May 23, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born November 6, 1956, in Owensboro to the late Audley and Margaret Roberts Cox. Vicky worked as a cook at Mendy’s Kitchen.
She enjoyed shopping, cooking, and being outdoors in her yard. Vicky was the life of the party; she enjoyed dancing and being around others. She loved her dogs and her tv shows, especially NCIS and court shows.
Along with her parents, Vicky is preceded in death by her husband, Roger Dale Rhineburger and her granddaughter, Hannah Benningfield.
She is survived by her children, Stephanie (Rob) Benningfield, Mendy (James) Embry, and Glennon Battreal, who was like a son to her; grandchildren, Tiffany Rhineburger, James Dale (Courtney) Embry, Robert (Brittany) Benningfield, Jr., Tyler Embry, Chelsie (Sydney) Fulkerson, Angel Benningfield, Jamen (Kenzi) Reynolds, Jasmine (Justice Hawkins) Embry, and Jenna Embry; several great-grandchildren; siblings, Dianne (Randall) Hagan, Robert (Rebecca) Cox, and Sherry Duncan; and companion, Larry Cronin.
The funeral service will be 12:30 p.m. Friday, June 3, 2022, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial to follow at Rosehill-Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Rhineburger. Leave your messages of condolence to the family of Victoria “Vicky” Cox Rhineburger and sign her virtual guestbook at www.haleymcginnis.com.
