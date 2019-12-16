SACRAMENTO -- Vida Mae Davis, 98, of Sacramento died Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at 1:09 p.m. at her residence. Ms. Davis was born in McLean County on Sept. 9, 1921. She was a housewife and of Baptist faith.
Ms. Davis was preceded in death by parents Otto and Eliza Tomes; her husband John Davis; sons Allen and Jimmie Davis; daughter-in-law Karen Davis; brothers Clatis Tomes, Herman Tomes, and Raymond Tomes; and sisters Roma Canary, and Cenia Sunn.
She is survived by daughter Dot (Mike) Chamberlain; son Rex (Georgia) Davis; and grandchildren Mark Chamberlain, Brian Chamberlain, Melanie Terrell, Johnny Davis, Jeremy Davis, Josh Davis, Laurie Davis, and Hannah Goins; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Tucker Memorial Chapel in Sacramento. with Bro. J.W. Haire officiating. Burial will be in Shaver's Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at 5 p.m. at Tucker Memorial Chapel in Sacramento.
