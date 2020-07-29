HARTFORD — Vina Adeline Hayse, 86, of Hartford, died Saturday, July 25, 2020, at 4 p.m. at her son’s home in Hartford with her family at her side.
Vina, or Vinie as she was known to many, was born Sept. 19, 1933, in Olaton to Martha Ellen Burden and Bennie Alfred Lindsey. Vinie married Jerry David Hayse Feb. 7, 1953, and they moved to Illinois together after the birth of their second daughter in 1954.
They farmed in Illinois, and opened their home to many a niece and nephew who were working to detassel corn. In the 1960s they moved to Indiana, and after Jerry died in 1974, Vinie and the kids moved to Kentucky to be closer to family.
She worked several jobs throughout her life, but particularly cherished those that allowed her to cook and prepare meals for others. Cooking was something Vinie truly loved, and nothing made her happier than her family gathering around the table to enjoy a home-cooked meal.
Aside from her homemade yeast rolls, family and friends will remember her well for being an avid reader, an outspoken Democrat, and a lover of dogs (and not cats).
Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Jerry; her daughter, Phyllis Hayse; her son, Eric Hayse; her daughter, Patricia Kessenger; two sisters, Claudia Burden and Hallie Blanchard; and brothers, Enos Lindsey, Robert Lindsey, Bill Lindsey, Wesley Lindsey, and George Lindsey.
Survivors include her four sons, Mike (Holly) Hayse, of Hartford, Barry (Linda) Hayse, of Pacific, Missouri, Larry (Kathy) Hayse, of Hartford, and Terry (Paula) Hayse, of Beaver Dam; 19 grandchildren, Misty, Nathan, Melanie, Jeffrey, Jennifer, Lindsey, David, Bobbie, Katrina, Jassmen, Latisha, Zach, Jerry D., Shelta, Karissa, Samantha, Sonya, Sylvia, and Kenny; 28 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Vinie’s service will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Burial will follow at East Fairview near Rosine. Family and friends may visit to help cherish Vinie’s memory 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Masks are required for all who attend, per governor’s orders due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Ohio County.
