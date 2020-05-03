BEAVER DAM — Vina Ann Breeden Raymer, 86, of Beaver Dam, died Friday, May 1, 2020, at Ohio County Hospital. She was a member of Beaver Dam Church of Christ and was a homemaker.
Survivors include four children, Ricky Raymer, Michael Raymer, Debra Birt, and Pamela Blankenship.
In lieu of visitation, there will be a drive-through caravan in remembrance on Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Follow the posted signs to direct you to the viewing area. Due to safety directives, please do not exit your car, but you may roll down your window and show your support to Mrs. Raymer’s family.
Online condolences may be left for the family of Vina Ann Breeden Raymer by visiting her memorial tribute at www.danksfuneral
