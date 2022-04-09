Vince McCarter

Vince “Big Bubba” McCarter, 54, of Owensboro passed away Wednesday April 6, 2022. Vince was born in Daviess County on Dec. 29, 1967, to James and Shirley McCarter.
Vince attended Blessed Sacrament Chapel for many years. He graduated from Owensboro Catholic High School, Class of 1985. He enjoyed restoring classic cars, watching horse races with his parents, and barbequing and cooking. Vince was a UK basketball fan and a jokester that kept everyone around him laughing. He loved spending time with his nieces and nephews and was a good friend to many.
Vince was preceded in death by his parents.
Left to cherish his memories are his five siblings Darlene McCarter, Jeff (Pam) McCarter, Darryl (Sam) McCarter, Jody (Kris) McCarter, and Jamie (Adam) McCarter Ross; his long-time companion Sherry Strunk and her daughter Elisabeth; several nieces and nephews; as well as a host of family and friends.
A memorial service will be held Monday, April 11, 2022, at Blessed Sacrament Chapel, 602 Sycamore St, Owensboro, at 2 p.m. Visitation will take place from Noon until 2 p.m. prior to the memorial service. Burial will take place at a later date.
Care entrusted to Cardinal Cremation Society.
