Vincent Alan McKinnon, 83, of Owensboro went through the pearly gates of Heaven Tuesday, August 9, 2022, to be with his Lord while in the care of Hospice and surrounded by his family. Vince was born June 24, 1939, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada to the late Vincent C. and Inez McKinnon. Vince drove a semi-truck for Viking Freight System and eventually worked for FedEx in southern California where he retired before moving to Kentucky. Vince was a self-taught musician that played fiddle, mandolin, drums, guitar, and harmonica. No matter where Vince was, it was guaranteed he would have a harmonica on him.
Vince lived life to the fullest. At the age of 80, he married the love of his life, Ruth, whom he leaves behind, proving to everyone that love can happen at any age. Together they watched wrestling every Monday night and spent the weekends on their Harley Davidson motorcycle or singing and hosting karaoke in their garage.
Vincent is survived by his wife, Eleanor Ruth “Pounds” McKinnon of Owensboro; daughters, Darla Fernandes of Pahrump, Nevada and Tammy (Charles “Chuck”) Roth of Owensboro; stepson, Frank (Pam) Pounds of Charlotte, North Carolina; grandchildren, Nicole (Storm) Rickard, Ashley Galipo, Brian (Veronica) Benoit, Kara (James) Mann, Cody Grigory, Brannon Girnat, Christopher Roth, and Dakota Fernandes. Vincent also leaves behind many precious great-grandchildren, relatives, and close friends.
The funeral service will be 10 a.m. Sunday, August 14, 2022, at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, Indiana. Burial is in New Hope Cemetery in Newtonville, Indiana immediately after the funeral service. Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Friends may leave a condolence for the family at www.BoultinghouseFuneralHome.com.
