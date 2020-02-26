Vincent Gerald Keller, 90, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at his home. He was born June 7, 1929, in Daviess County to the late George C. and Mary Matilda “Mamie” Goetz Keller.
Mr. Keller was a retired farmer and USPS rural letter carrier. Gerald served four years in the U.S. Naval Reserves. He was a member of St. Martin Catholic Parish for more than 60 years. He and Joyce spent 14 years in Florida, where they were members of St. Timothy Catholic Church. Most recently, he was a member of Blessed Mother Catholic Church. He will be fondly remembered by his family as a faithful spiritual leader.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Vincent Jerry Keller; a daughter, Karen Martin and son-in-law Audie Martin; two sisters, Kathleen Collignon and Betty Ann Blandford; and six brothers, Bernard, Edward, Sylvester “Bill,” Robert, L.D. “Buddy” and Ferdinand Keller.
Vincent is survived by his wife of 68 years, Joyce Marie Woodward Keller; two daughters, Marilynn Keller and Valerie (Michael) Thomas, both of Owensboro; three sons, Donald (Janet) Keller of Owensboro, Gregory (Agnes) Keller of Bowling Green and Kenneth (Amy) Keller of Clarksville, Tennessee; 14 grandchildren; five stepgrandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
The funeral Mass will be 1 p.m. Friday at Blessed Mother Catholic Church. Burial will be in Mater Dolorosa Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 3 to 7 p.m. with prayers at 6 p.m., and from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 E. 23rd St., Owensboro, KY 42303 or Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and condolences for the family of Vincent Gerald Keller may be offered at www.glenncares.com.
