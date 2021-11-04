Vincent Joseph “V.J.” Steele III, 70, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born Oct. 9, 1951, in Daviess County to the late Vincent Joseph Steele Jr. and Ruby Garrett Steele. V.J. was a loving son, father, grandad and brother. Anyone who knew V.J. was touched by his kindness, humor and mild temperament. He was truly a peacemaker and was always a source of positivity.
Aside from his parents, V.J. was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Anthony “Tony” Steele.
He is survived by his son, Vincent Joseph “Vince” Steele IV of Lexington; daughters Elizabeth “Liz” Steele King (Phillip) and Victoria Steele of Lexington; his grandchildren, Vincent Joseph “Vinnie” Steele V, Jamie Isabella “Izzy” Steele and Luke Thomas Ward; his sister, Stephanie Steele Payne of Owensboro; his sister, Stacy Steele Green, and brother-in-law Lance Green, both of Calhoun; his nieces Katie Green of Austin, Texas, and Meredith Payne of Owensboro; his great-nieces Maxleigh and Lennox Shock; and several aunts and uncles.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday with prayers being said at 7 p.m. and from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. The funeral mass will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Immaculate Catholic Church with the Father Ed Bradley officiating. Burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
The family would like to express gratitude to Hospice of Western Kentucky and all the doctors and nurses at Mitchell Memorial Cancer Center for the excellent care and support provided to V.J. and request expressions of sympathy be made in the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky or St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
