Vincent Joseph Wink, 84, of Owensboro passed away on February 26, 2022, surrounded by his family. Vince was born January 21, 1938, in Rome, to the late Thomas Henry and Mary Bertha Durbin Wink. He attended St. Martin Grade School, graduated from Owensboro Catholic High School, and married Judith Marsh.
Vince served in the Army National Guard, Army Reserves, and retired from Green River Steel after 26 years. He was the owner-operator of Wink Equipment Company for 16 years. He was a Kentucky Colonel, an original member of Moonlite Coffee Table, and an avid UK basketball fan. People may know Vince as the self-proclaimed “Mayor” of Frogtown, where he had many wonderful neighbors and friends, such as Arlene & Larry Dunn and Tommy Estes, to name a few.
Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by a daughter, Ann Victoria “Vicki” Wink; sister, Mary Ann Millay; and brothers, Bill Wink, Sam Wink, and David Wink.
Vince is survived by his wife of 63 years, Judy Wink; daughters, Jeannie (Jimmy) Leonard, Karen (Mark Howe) Lee, and Diana (Ward Jr.) Pedley; grandchildren, Sarah Rice, Rebekah West, Hannah Blanton, Joshua Long, Zach Gunder, Brittany Simpson, Austin Leonard, Brandon Lee, Jason Lee, John Lee, Jessi Henderson, Jenni Clark, James Lee, Eric Lee, Trey Pedley, and Sean Pedley; 24 great-grandchildren, plus two on the way; sister, Janie (Doug) Hayden; brother and sisters-in-law, Patti Wink, Agnes Wink, Linda Peterson, Donna and Jim Brown, Jim Millay, Rex and Lisa Marsh, Bill and Martha Marsh, and Joe Terry; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral Mass will be 12:05 p.m. on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at St. Stephen Cathedral. Burial to follow at Mater Dolorosa. Visitation will be from 8:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. on Thursday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory.
A Special heartfelt thank you to the Carmel Home for their love and care.
In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Carmel Home, Goodfellows, or your favorite charity.
