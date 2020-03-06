COLUMBUS, Ohio — Vincent “Vince” Coe Burns, 31, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, following an illness. He was born Nov. 17, 1988, in Daviess County. He was a 2007 graduate of Muhlenberg North High School, a 2011 graduate of University of Kentucky and a 2015 graduate of University of Kentucky School of Pharmacy. He was a pharmacist at OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, Ohio.
Vince had a love and passion for life that few people possess. His charismatic personality and witty sense of humor made a lasting impression on all that met him. His love for adventure provided him with opportunities to travel and to spend time making memories with friends. His generous nature led him to his chosen career as a pharmacist that provided him with countless opportunities to serve and care for others. Vince loved the University of Kentucky and represented it well after receiving his doctorate of pharmacy degree. He was a follower of Christ and spent his life filled with compassion and generosity to his fellow man. His greatest joy in life came from spending time with those that meant so much to him — his family and friends.
Vince was preceded in death by his grandfather, Carlos R. Vincent; and grandmother, Mary Jo Burns.
He is survived by his parents, Mike and Ladona Burns of Owensboro; sister Ashley (Ben) Lovell of Jackson, Tennessee; grandmother Marion Vincent of Owensboro; uncle Duane Vincent of Owensboro; aunt Kim (Kelly) Geoghegan of Bowling Green; nephews Henry and Hudson Lovell; and cousins Issac and Ian Geoghegan.
Those wishing to honor his life and memory can make a donation in his name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or by visiting giftfunds.stjude.org/vincentburns.
A private service will be held. Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may be left for the family of Vince Burns at www.glenncares.com.
Commented